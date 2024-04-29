Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognized U.S. Representative Jen Kiggans (R-VA) as the winner of its National Health Leadership Award for 2024 at its Mid-Year Assembly, April 20-24, in Washington, DC.

The National Health Leadership Award was established in 1992 and is presented to individuals working at the federal government level who have made a significant contribution to the formation of national health policy. The award recognizes support for the vital role that Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, play in providing access to cost-effective, quality anesthesia services to patients.

Kiggans is a freshman representative, serving Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She has already distinguished herself as one of AANA’s greatest champions and advocates in the U.S. House. Prior to her time spent in the Virginia legislature, Kiggans was a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy and worked as a geriatric nurse practitioner.

She currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Veterans Affairs (VA) Committee, where she is a member of the Health Subcommittee. During the September 19 Subcommittee hearing on VA National Standards of Practice, she strongly challenged anti-nurse statements from the American Medical Association (AMA) and American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and questioned VA officials on the lack of full practice authority for CRNAs. As a vice chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus, she has supported efforts to remove unnecessary supervision requirements for CRNAs under Medicare and is an original cosponsor of the Increasing Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act.

“Nurses are invaluable leaders who truly understand what it means to serve others,” said Rep. Kiggans. “As the only nurse practitioner in Congress, I am proud to be a voice and advocate for my fellow nurses. Supporting the more than 4 million Americans who make up our nation’s nursing workforce directly impacts the future health of our country. I am honored to receive the AANA National Health Leadership Award and will continue to work across the aisle to pass legislation to improve nursing recruitment, education, and retention.”

“Representative Kiggans has been a long-time champion of CRNAs at both the state and federal level, working for increased access to anesthesia care for patients and our ability to practice at the full scope of our education and licensure,” said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. “We are pleased to recognize Representative Kiggans’ service and to honor and thank her for her support.”

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and for all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.