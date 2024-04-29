Newswise — Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) received the Vineyard Cares Business of the Year Award. This award, given by Vineyard as part of the Impact Vineyard Awards, honors businesses that have made significant contributions to the community.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor for Huntsman Cancer Institute,” says Mary Beckerle, PhD CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute. “It underscores the incredible welcome we have received from the community as we work to expand access to world-class cancer research and care, bringing hope closer to home for our patients. I am grateful for the tireless dedication of our team and the unwavering support of so many in the community as we strive to eradicate cancer.”

Vineyard officials say they chose to honor Huntsman Cancer Institute due to a strong partnership developed with the city as the organizations have worked together to bring life-saving cancer screening, research, and care closer to patients throughout Utah and surrounding states through the Huntsman Cancer Institute Vineyard Campus.

“This award celebrates Huntsman Cancer Institute’s unwavering dedication to excellence in healthcare, reflecting a spirit of compassion, innovation, and community service,” says Julie Fulmer, mayor of Vineyard.

The plan to establish a Huntsman Cancer Institute campus in Vineyard was announced in June 2023 thanks to a catalyzing lead-matching gift of $75 million from the Huntsman Foundation. Since that time, other major donations have been secured. Earlier this year, the Utah Legislature approved a $75 million allocation to support the cancer research components of the project, a transformative, enabling gift to move the project forward. In addition, a donation of land in a development called Utah City where the campus will be built was provided by the Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation.

In addition to the generous support provided by these groups, Huntsman Cancer Institute has worked to enhance academic collaborations with institutions, including Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University, as it works to build substantial new student training opportunities in cancer research and care at the Vineyard campus.

When presenting the award to Huntsman Cancer Institute, officials also honored Beckerle.

“When Huntsman Cancer Institute embarked on its expansion project in Vineyard, Mary emerged as a pivotal figure, providing indispensable support to the city’s endeavors. Her strategic efforts were instrumental in securing vital resources for the project’s success,” says Cache Hancey, Vineyard planner and business advocate.

Huntsman Cancer Institute plans to break ground on the campus in the coming months.

About Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (the U) is the National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. With a legacy of innovative cancer research, groundbreaking discoveries, and world-class patient care, we are transforming the way cancer is understood, prevented, diagnosed, treated, and survived. Huntsman Cancer Institute focuses on delivering a cancer-free frontier to all communities in the area we serve. We have more than 300 open clinical trials and 250 research teams studying cancer at any given time. More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at Huntsman Cancer Institute than at any other cancer center. Our scientists are world-renowned for understanding how cancer begins and using that knowledge to develop innovative approaches to treat each patient’s unique disease. Huntsman Cancer Institute was founded by Jon M. and Karen Huntsman.