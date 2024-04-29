Newswise — In a harmonious blend of art and medicine, students at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS) are striking a chord with their innovative approach to healing.

Since its inception in 2008, The Vocal Chords: Jazz Ensemble and A Capella Group have provided a therapeutic outlet for medical students, offering a respite from rigorous coursework while also fostering a sense of community and creativity. Beyond the classroom, these medical students extend their healing touch to the broader community, performing for patients at University Hospital, NJMS’s principal teaching hospital, and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

Through the universal language of music, they aim to brighten the days of those facing health challenges, tapping into their own emotions to forge deeper connections with patients and also create moments of joy. As these aspiring physicians play for both internal and external events, they hone in on their musical talents while cultivating empathy and compassion, recognizing the profound impact that music can have on both the healer and the healed. In their commitment to bridging the gap between medicine and music, NJMS students are proving that healing comes in many forms, and sometimes, it’s as simple as a song.

“Our mission as future physicians is not limited to problem solving, but to use our skills to provide care to patients using the principles of humanism. Art is how we maintain and express our connection to the human condition; it channels into our sense of compassion, empathy, love and melancholy,” said Ronald A. Bangiyev, NJMS student and member of The Vocal Chords: Jazz Ensemble and A Capella Group. “In a way, performing helps us to maintain that connection for ourselves as well as our patients. It consistently reinforces the principles to which we took our oath to heal the members of our community, and often helps us heal as well.”

