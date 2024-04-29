Newswise — “AI-driven neuroimaging techniques have the potential to improve prediction models for Alzheimer’s progression and facilitate personalized treatment strategies,” says Domenico Praticò, MD, the Scott Richards North Star Foundation Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, Professor in the Departments of Pharmacology and Microbiology, and Director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple (ACT), at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM).

The paper, “Unveiling New Strategies Facilitating the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Neuroimaging for the Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease,“ is published this month in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“We show how the synergistic combination of AI and neuroimaging approaches holds immense promise in transforming our understanding of Alzheimer’s and the potential to develop diagnostic tools and therapeutic strategies,” says Praticò.

