Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recently announced that it has selected 49 distinguished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology as candidates to be inducted into its 2024 Class of Fellows. The inductees, who will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession, will have their achievements celebrated at the AANA Annual Congress, on Aug. 2-6 in San Diego, California.

With these candidates, nearly 220 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, will have the distinction of being Fellows.

“The achievements of this year’s class of AANA Fellows have made meaningful contributions to the profession and the role of CRNAs in healthcare. I congratulate our 2024 Class of AANA Fellows candidates on this honor. Earning the Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor,” said Derrick C. Glymph, PhD, DNAP, CRNA, CHSE, COL., USAR, FAANA, FAAN, Fellows Selection Committee Chair. “This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow in the profession of nurse anesthesiology.”

In addition to championing health and wellness for the profession and their patients, AANA Fellows are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia.

Through a competitive and rigorous application process, the Fellows Selection Committee meticulously reviewed applications to select the 2024 class of Fellows. Each Fellow has at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesiology, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesiology and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impactful contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth through the use of innovative, creative solutions within and outside of the profession.

As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs have critical care experience and practice in every setting anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

To learn more about AANA and its Fellows, visit www.aana.com/membership/faana.

2024 AANA Fellows Inductee Candidates:

James Alberding, DNP, CRNA

Jeanne M. Antolchick, PhD, CRNA, APRN

Ashley J. Austin, DNP, MSN, CRNA

William Paul Barras, DNP, MSN, MS, CRNA

Steven L. Belmont, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CFI/II, AGI, IGI

Paul D. Beninga, MS, CRNA

Andrew R. Benson, DNP, MSN, CRNA, FAAN

Sandra K. Bordi, DNP, MSN, CRNA

Myra K. Branch, DNP, MS, BSN, CRNA, APRN

Terri M. Cahoon, DNP, CRNA, COI

Jerold Campbell, MS, CRNA, NSPM-C, LtCOL (ret), USAR

Zohn Centimole, PhD, CRNA

Brian Cornelius, DNP, CRNA, NRP

Rachel C. Davis, DNP, CRNA, CHSE

Jose Delfin D. Castillo III, PhD, MSNA, CRNA, APRN

Valerie Diaz, DNP, CRNA, PMHNP-BC, APRN, CNE, CHSE, CAPT, USN, NC

Angelarosa G. DiDonato, DNP,MSN, CRNA

Kevin R. Driscoll, DNP, MSN, BSN, CRNA

Robyn Finney, CRNA, DNAP, MNA, APRN

Julie C. Gauderman, DNAP, APRN, CRNA

Karen E. Gillikin, DNP, MSNA, MSN, BSN CRNA

Nicole A. Gonzaga Gomez, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE

Mark C. Hamelink, MSN, CRNA

Lisa Allison Herbinger, DNP, CRNA, COI

Lorraine Jordan, PhD, CRNA, CAE, FAAN

Meredith F. Joyner, MSNA, MBA, CRNA

Patricia D. Juoza-Clark, EdD, CRNA

Terri D. Kane, DNAP, CRNA

Jennifer Lanzillotta-Rangeley, PhD, CRNA

Virginia E. Londahl Ramsey, DNAP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE, Golisano Fellow

Connie Lynne Lorette, PhD, CRNA, APRN

Erica McCall, DNP, MPH, CRNA

Maureen McCartney Anderson, DNP, CRNA/APN-A

Thomas L. Minges, DNP, CRNA

Jacqueline C. Mitchell, MS, CRNA

Angela R. Mund, DNP, CRNA

Luci New, DNP, CRNA

Hylda Nugent, DNP, CRNA

Katrina V. O'Con, PhD, DNAP, CRNA, APRN

Lisa N. Osborne, DNP, CRNA, CHSE

Julie Pearson, PhD, CRNA

Kelly Petz, DNAP, MS, BSN, CRNA

Audrey Rosenblatt, PhD, CRNA

Cheryl L. Schosky, DNAP, MBA, CRNA, NSPM-C

Brock Smith, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE

Martina Steed, PhD, MSN, BSNCRNA, CHSE, NSPM-C

Brooke Reeves Vining, MNA, MSHA, CRNA,

Prudentia Worth, PhD, CRNA

Rishelle Zhou, DNAP, LL. B., CRNA