Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recently announced that it has selected 49 distinguished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology as candidates to be inducted into its 2024 Class of Fellows. The inductees, who will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession, will have their achievements celebrated at the AANA Annual Congress, on Aug. 2-6 in San Diego, California.
With these candidates, nearly 220 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, will have the distinction of being Fellows.
“The achievements of this year’s class of AANA Fellows have made meaningful contributions to the profession and the role of CRNAs in healthcare. I congratulate our 2024 Class of AANA Fellows candidates on this honor. Earning the Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor,” said Derrick C. Glymph, PhD, DNAP, CRNA, CHSE, COL., USAR, FAANA, FAAN, Fellows Selection Committee Chair. “This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow in the profession of nurse anesthesiology.”
In addition to championing health and wellness for the profession and their patients, AANA Fellows are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia.
Through a competitive and rigorous application process, the Fellows Selection Committee meticulously reviewed applications to select the 2024 class of Fellows. Each Fellow has at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesiology, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesiology and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impactful contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth through the use of innovative, creative solutions within and outside of the profession.
As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs have critical care experience and practice in every setting anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.
To learn more about AANA and its Fellows, visit www.aana.com/membership/faana.
2024 AANA Fellows Inductee Candidates:
James Alberding, DNP, CRNA
Jeanne M. Antolchick, PhD, CRNA, APRN
Ashley J. Austin, DNP, MSN, CRNA
William Paul Barras, DNP, MSN, MS, CRNA
Steven L. Belmont, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CFI/II, AGI, IGI
Paul D. Beninga, MS, CRNA
Andrew R. Benson, DNP, MSN, CRNA, FAAN
Sandra K. Bordi, DNP, MSN, CRNA
Myra K. Branch, DNP, MS, BSN, CRNA, APRN
Terri M. Cahoon, DNP, CRNA, COI
Jerold Campbell, MS, CRNA, NSPM-C, LtCOL (ret), USAR
Zohn Centimole, PhD, CRNA
Brian Cornelius, DNP, CRNA, NRP
Rachel C. Davis, DNP, CRNA, CHSE
Jose Delfin D. Castillo III, PhD, MSNA, CRNA, APRN
Valerie Diaz, DNP, CRNA, PMHNP-BC, APRN, CNE, CHSE, CAPT, USN, NC
Angelarosa G. DiDonato, DNP,MSN, CRNA
Kevin R. Driscoll, DNP, MSN, BSN, CRNA
Robyn Finney, CRNA, DNAP, MNA, APRN
Julie C. Gauderman, DNAP, APRN, CRNA
Karen E. Gillikin, DNP, MSNA, MSN, BSN CRNA
Nicole A. Gonzaga Gomez, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE
Mark C. Hamelink, MSN, CRNA
Lisa Allison Herbinger, DNP, CRNA, COI
Lorraine Jordan, PhD, CRNA, CAE, FAAN
Meredith F. Joyner, MSNA, MBA, CRNA
Patricia D. Juoza-Clark, EdD, CRNA
Terri D. Kane, DNAP, CRNA
Jennifer Lanzillotta-Rangeley, PhD, CRNA
Virginia E. Londahl Ramsey, DNAP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE, Golisano Fellow
Connie Lynne Lorette, PhD, CRNA, APRN
Erica McCall, DNP, MPH, CRNA
Maureen McCartney Anderson, DNP, CRNA/APN-A
Thomas L. Minges, DNP, CRNA
Jacqueline C. Mitchell, MS, CRNA
Angela R. Mund, DNP, CRNA
Luci New, DNP, CRNA
Hylda Nugent, DNP, CRNA
Katrina V. O'Con, PhD, DNAP, CRNA, APRN
Lisa N. Osborne, DNP, CRNA, CHSE
Julie Pearson, PhD, CRNA
Kelly Petz, DNAP, MS, BSN, CRNA
Audrey Rosenblatt, PhD, CRNA
Cheryl L. Schosky, DNAP, MBA, CRNA, NSPM-C
Brock Smith, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE
Martina Steed, PhD, MSN, BSNCRNA, CHSE, NSPM-C
Brooke Reeves Vining, MNA, MSHA, CRNA,
Prudentia Worth, PhD, CRNA
Rishelle Zhou, DNAP, LL. B., CRNA