Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) —Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), has been appointed to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Research Advisory Council by the Secretary of the VA, Denis McDonough.

"I’m honored to be chosen to serve on the council and assist the VA with a national research program that is focused on providing quality healthcare to our veterans,” said Riddle. “I look forward to bringing my perspective as a veteran, a researcher and an anesthesia provider to the council and help ensure the department is utilizing current, evidence-based research in setting its policies and practices.”

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, are the primary providers of anesthesia in the U.S. military and serve in VA facilities across the country. They play a critical role in the VA healthcare system, ensuring that veterans receive safe, cost-effective, and high-quality anesthesia care.

The National Research Advisory Council advises the VA secretary on all matters related to its research and development program. The council reviews the deliberations of other VA-related committees to avoid duplication of research. It also accepts suggestions for research and development from Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and others for prioritization and review. Its 12 members possess expertise in several areas of healthcare research including clinical research, geriatric care, special veteran-population health issues, and surgery.

Riddle’s term on the VA National Research Advisory Council concludes on March 31, 2026. His research interests include evidence-based healthcare, pharmacogenomics, and genetic implications for anesthesia care. Additionally, Riddle has spoken nationally and internationally on evidence-based healthcare, systematic review strategies, and various clinical anesthesia topics.

A veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Riddle is a professor of Professional Practice at Texas Christian University School of Nurse Anesthesia in Fort Worth. He also serves as co-chair of the Cochrane US Network and the Director of the Center for Translational Research: A JBI Center of Excellence.