Newswise — WASHINGTON (April 30, 2024) – The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the United States, an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing the historical and cultural contributions of people hailing from Asian and Pacific Island countries. This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation,'' which is a continuation of the "Advancing Leaders'' series that began in 2021.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Tayah Frye at [email protected] and Cate Douglass at [email protected] .

Elizabeth Chacko is a professor of geography and international affairs. A migration specialist, her research focuses on the flows of people, capital and ideas and their impacts on social, cultural, economic, and urban geographies. She has conducted field work related to migration, transnationalism and urbanization in the United States, India, Ethiopia, and Singapore. She can discuss issues and topic areas related to the Asian Indian community in the U.S. and the D.C. area.

James McMaster is an assistant professor of American Studies and English. His manuscript in progress, Racial Care: The Asian American Case, examines how twenty-first century Asian American artists have used aesthetic means to expose, contest, and improve their neglected position within the unjust distribution of racialized caring relations that subtends everyday life and death in the United States. His interdisciplinary research program spans a range of interests including care and social reproduction theory; Asian American theater, performance, and visual culture; imperial, state, and interpersonal violence; queer and trans Asian American subcultures; and abolitionist social movements.

Irene Oh , associate professor and Chairperson of the Department of Religion, teaches courses in religious ethics and peace and conflict. She is the author of The Rights of God: Islam, Human Rights, and Comparative Ethics (Georgetown 2007) and is working on a book about the ethics of motherhood.