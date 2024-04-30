Newswise — Barbara Kowalcyk, associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health is available to provide information on blu flu and the risk to food safety. 

Janet Buffer, food safety expert at the George Washington University can discuss what bird flu is, how cows have been affected and the risk to the general public. 

Lance B. Price is a professor of environmental and occupational health at GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center.

