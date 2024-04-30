Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—Mitchell Schnall, MD, PhD, has been appointed to a newly created role as Senior Vice President for Data and Technology Solutions for the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS), following two terms as Chair of Radiology in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine. In his new role, he will lead teams and projects that will pave a path for Penn Medicine to lead the health care industry into a new, technology- and data-driven era.

Schnall will spearhead the health system’s efforts to understand new tools and approaches and determine how best to implement them across UPHS to improve the provider experience, boost health outcomes for patients, and drive efficiency across the health system.

“Penn Medicine is excited to seize emerging opportunities to use technology in ways that will transform the health care industry,” said UPHS CEO Kevin B. Mahoney. “Dr. Schnall is a talented and visionary leader who will help us draw on our institution’s longstanding culture of innovation and continuous learning in this new space, and provide a road map for health systems across the nation.”

In his new role, Schnall will lead the offices of the Chief Information Officer, Chief Medical Information Officer, and Chief Analytics Officer. Together, they will analyze the clinical and business impact of innovations, and work to build on Penn Medicine’s success with tools for automating patient access, monitoring, and self-serve transactions.

During his two terms as chair of Radiology, Schnall doubled both the size of the department and its research funding portfolio. He developed training programs and funding pathways for clinician-scientists in Radiology, unified academic programs across UPHS’s Philadelphia hospitals, and created a single Penn Medicine Radiology residency that has been named as the top radiology program in the nation. Schnall also developed strong collaboration between the department’s community-based physicians and its academic programs. Additionally, he built a framework for “One Penn Medicine Radiology,” which he will continue to lead as he assumes his new role. He will continue to serve in a leadership role in the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group.

Schnall has a strong national reputation, having been elected as a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, and the National Academy of Medicine.

He will begin his new role on May 1, 2024. At that time, William Stavropoulos, MD, an internationally recognized interventional radiologist and member of the Radiology faculty for 24 years who currently serves as Vice Chair of Clinical Operations, will assume a post as interim chair of the Department of Radiology while a national search for a new chair takes place.

