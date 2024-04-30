Newswise — Chicago, IL – April 30, 2024 – The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is thrilled to announce the impressive lineup of esteemed speakers set to headline the highly anticipated 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place from May 3-5 in the vibrant city of Chicago. Representing a diverse mix of visionaries spanning literature, physics, political commentary and medicine, these speakers promise attendees a transformative experience of profound insights and inspiration.

Among the luminaries gracing the stage is David Brooks, an acclaimed author, prolific op-ed columnist for The New York Times and frequent PBS commentator. Known for his penetrating analysis of contemporary issues and human nature, Brooks infuses his discussions with a unique blend of wit, insight and fervor, offering unparalleled perspectives on societal trends and political landscapes.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and professor at Harvard Law School professor, Annette Gordon-Reed will captivate audiences with her profound reflections on American history and culture. Through her latest bestseller, "On Juneteenth," Gordon-Reed explores pivotal moments in American history, delivering a compelling narrative that resonates deeply with audiences nationwide.

Distinguished theoretical physicist and bestselling author Dr. Brian Greene will shed light on the intricacies of the universe with his unparalleled expertise and engaging storytelling. Renowned for his ability to demystify abstract concepts, Greene promises to take attendees on a fascinating journey through the mysteries of space and time.

Speaking as the Louise Eisenhardt Lecturer will be Margaret Hoover, CNN political contributor, best-selling author and Host of PBS’ “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover." A CNN contributor, Ms. Hoover has served in The White House under President George W. Bush, in the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill and on two presidential campaigns.

Linguist and columnist for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, John McWhorter, will offer profound insights into language, race and society. Through his extensive research and thought-provoking commentary, McWhorter challenges conventional wisdom, inviting audiences to reconsider long-held beliefs.

Visionary leader in the tech industry, Craig J. Mundie, former chief research and strategy officer of Microsoft and U.S. presidential technology advisor, will share invaluable insights into the intersection of technology and society, particularly the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on humanity.

In addition to these luminaries, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts such as Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, president and CEO of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, who will discuss advancing excellence in medical education. Mike Whitehead, founder and CEO of the Center for Intentional Leadership, will offer insights on intentional leadership and creating meaningful impact. David W. Zaas, MD, MBA, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, will explore the theme of sustainability in health care, illuminating strategies for ensuring the long-term well-being of patients and physicians alike.

These distinguished speakers, alongside other leaders in the field of neurosurgery, will converge in Chicago to inspire, educate and empower attendees at the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to engage with some of the brightest minds shaping the future of neurosurgery and beyond.

For more information on featured speakers and registration details, please visit the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting website.

About the 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

The 2024 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, set to unfold from May 3-6 in Chicago, will serve as a pivotal gathering for neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical luminaries. This prestigious event stands as the foremost congregation of neurosurgical minds nationwide, spotlighting the latest breakthroughs and technological strides within the field. With an unwavering focus on showcasing the latest neurosurgical research and innovation, the scientific presentations slated for the 2024 meeting epitomize the cutting-edge advancements propelling the field of neurosurgery into uncharted territories of excellence and discovery.

About the AANS:

Established in 1931 under the moniker of the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) has evolved into a premier scientific and educational entity boasting a global membership exceeding 13,000 esteemed professionals. At its core, the AANS is dedicated to championing the highest standards of patient care while propelling the field of neurological surgery forward through continuous innovation and education. Recognized Fellows of the AANS are meticulously vetted and board-certified by esteemed bodies such as the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery, as a medical discipline, encompasses a broad spectrum of endeavors, encompassing the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders impacting the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves, underscoring the AANS's commitment to comprehensive patient well-being. Visit AANS.org.