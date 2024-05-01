Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. and OKLAHOMA CITY — As a successful outcome of the collaboration announced in 2023 between Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a leading global reference laboratory, and Progentec Diagnostics, a digital health and biomarker technology-based company focused on autoimmune conditions, Progentec’s proprietary biomarker blood tests for the proactive management of systemic lupus erythematosus are available. These tests, known as the DX Lupus Disease Activity Index and the DX Lupus Flare Risk Index, are accessible to all clients of Mayo Clinic Laboratories effective April 25 for managing active disease and anticipating the onset of symptoms.

"These two tests signify the significant progress our two organizations have made in bringing new diagnostic and monitoring options to patients and their physicians," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "With our ongoing commitment to collaboration and innovation, we're dedicated to advancing the field of diagnostics and enhancing patient care."

"Progentec is committed to offering advanced diagnostic and monitoring options to physicians within the Mayo Clinic Laboratories ecosystem. We are excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic Laboratories to expand the availability of these technologies and make a difference to lupus patients and their health," says Mohan Purushothaman, Ph.D., CEO of Progentec Diagnostics.

The two tests are for lupus disease management and are based on proprietary indices computed based on advanced algorithms. The aiSLE® DX Lupus Disease Activity Index is useful in identifying if patients have active disease and includes 10 biomarkers. Results from this test can also be used to help determine the frequency of care assessment, guide disease management, and evaluate if an early intervention for treatment is needed. The aiSLE® DX Lupus Flare Risk Index uses 11 biomarkers to determine the risk of onset of a lupus flare in the next 12 weeks. These tests have been developed and validated based on multiple studies and in association with leading scientists at major academic centers.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

