Newswise — Connecticut Magazine released its “Top Doctors” issue today, listing some of the state’s best physicians, who provide exceptional care for patients. This year’s list includes 109 Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH) physicians, a 35% increase in “Top Doctors” for SCH and YCC from last year. YCC is Connecticut’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.
“We are honored that so many of our physicians have been recognized this year,” said Eric Winer, MD, director of Yale Cancer Center and president and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital. “Our overarching goals at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital are to provide the best cancer care that is available today and ensure that our treatments will improve in the future. And we are determined that everyone with cancer who walks through our doors or lives in our community has equal access to cancer care and to the advances provided by research.”
The magazine partnered with Castle Connolly, a leading national health care research firm, to compile the annual list of the state’s top physicians. The Castle Connolly 2024 Top Doctors peer-nominated award recognizes the top seven percent of practicing physicians in the United States for their clinical expertise.
The more than 1,000 Connecticut physicians who earned the designation of “Top Doctors” were vetted and nominated by other doctors, so these are the physicians who other physicians would choose to see for cancer care. The complete “Top Doctors” list appears in the May 2024 issue of Connecticut Magazine.
Congratulations to this year’s “Top Doctors” from Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital:
Nita Ahuja — Surgery
Michael Alperovich — Surgery
Prasanna Ananth — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Sanjay Aneja — Radiation Oncology
Harry Aslanian — Gastroenterology
Masoud Azodi — Gynecologic Oncology
B. Barry Boyd — Medical Oncology
Joachim Baehring — Neurology
Allen Bale — Clinical Genetics
Andrea Barbieri — Pathology
Elizabeth Berger — Breast Surgical Oncology
Kevin Billingsley — Surgery
Jean Bolognia — Dermatology
Robert Bona — Hematology
Joseph Brito — Urology
Paris Butler — Plastic Surgery
Veronica Chiang — Neurosurgery
Joyce Chung — Radiation Oncology
Alex Choi — Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Sean Christensen — Dermatology
James Clune — Plastic Surgery
Michael Cohenuram — Medical Oncology
John W. Colberg — Urology
Michael DiLuna — Neurosurgery
Beverly Drucker — Medical Oncology
Kevin Du — Radiation Oncology
Richard Edelson — Dermatology
Neal Fischbach — Medical Oncology
Francine Foss — Medical Oncology
Gary Friedlaender —Orthopaedic Surgery
Scott Gettinger — Medical Oncology
Michael Girardi — Dermatology
Earl Glusac — Pathology
Rachel Greenup — Surgery
Murat Gunel — Neurosurgery
David Hafler — Neurology
Roy Herbst — Medical Oncology
Susan Higgins — Radiation Oncology
Sarah Hull — Cardiovascular Disease
Gary Israel — Diagnostic Radiology
Suguru Imaeda — Dermatology
Silvio Inzucchi — Endocrinology, Diabetes, & Metabolism
Dhanpat Jain — Pathology
Priya Jamadar — Gastroenterology
Michele Johnson — Neuroradiology
Kimberly Johung — Radiation Oncology
Benjamin Judson — Otolaryngology
Jane Kanowitz — Medical Oncology
Jennifer Kapo — Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Patrick Kenney — Urology
Sajid Khan — Surgery
Christine Ko — Dermatology
Sanjay Kulkarni — Surgery
Pamela Kunz — Medical Oncology
John Kveton — Otolaryngology
Jill Lacy — Medical Oncology
Johanna Lasala — Medical Oncology
William Laskin — Pathology
David Leffell — Dermatology
Alfred Lee — Hematology
Merlin Sung Lee— Medical Oncology
Jonathan Leventhal — Dermatology
Angelique Levi – Pathology
John Lewin — Diagnostic Radiology
Walter Longo — Colon & Rectal Surgery
Maryam Lustberg — Medical Oncology
David Madoff — Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Asher Marks — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Kelsey Thompson Martin — Hematology
Thomas Martin — Urology
Bruce McGibbon — Radiation Oncology
Jennifer McNiff — Pathology
Saral Mehra — Otolaryngology
Ehud Mendel — Neurosurgery
Jennifer Moliterno — Neurosurgery
Jon Morrow — Pathology
David Mulligan — Surgery
Sara Perkins — Dermatology
Justin Persico — Medical Oncology
Daniel Petrylak — Medical Oncology-Urology
Jeffrey Pollak — Radiology & Biomedical Imaging (Interventional Radiology)
Jennifer Possick —Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine
Lajos Pusztai — Medical Oncology
Elena Ratner — Gynecologic Oncology
Vikram Reddy — Colon & Rectal Surgery
David Rimm — Pathology
Joseph Renzulli — Urology
Marie Robert — Pathology
Kenneth Roberts — Radiation Oncology
Armand Russo — Medical Oncology
Alessandro Santin — Gynecologic Oncology
Sangini Sheth — Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dinesh Singh — Urology
Gary Soffer — Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Kathleen Suozzi — Dermatologic Surgery
Gordon Sze — Neuroradiology
Mario Sznol — Medical Oncology
Lynn Tanoue — Pulmonary Disease
Hugh Taylor — Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Mary Tomayko — Dermatology
Kiran Turaga — Surgery
Juan Vasquez — Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Barbara Ward — Surgery
Jeffrey Weinreb — Diagnostic Radiology
Lynn Wilson — Radiation Oncology
Eric Winer — Medical Oncology
David Witt — Hematology
George Albert Yavorek — Colon & Rectal Surgery
Nwanmegha Young — Otolaryngology
Click here to schedule an appointment with a Yale Cancer Center physician.
About Yale Cancer Center
Yale Cancer Center combines a tradition of innovative cancer treatment and quality care for our patients. A National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer center for over 45 years, Yale Cancer Center is one of only 56 Centers in the nation. Yale Cancer Center is a collaboration between nationally and internationally renowned scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital. This partnership enables the Center to provide the best approaches for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
RELEVANT EXPERTS
Eric Winer
Professor; Director; Physician-in-ChiefYale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital