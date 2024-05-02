Newswise — May 1, 2024, Alexandria, VA, Each year, the American Thyroid Association® (ATA®) honors clinicians, academicians and early career researchers who have made outstanding contributions in thyroidology. These awards honor both professional achievements and contributions to ATA.

The ATA announced today the recipients of ATA’s 2024 awards. The awardees will be recognized during the ATA’s 2024 Annual Meeting on October 30 – November 3, 2024 in Chicago, IL.

“The ATA is extremely fortunate to have an outstanding and diverse membership, and we are thrilled to recognize these exceptional individuals for their achievements, innovation, leadership, and dedication to the ATA and its mission,” said Ari Wassner, MD, Chair of the Awards Committee.

This year’s honorees are:

Erik K. Alexander, MD – Lewis E. Braverman Distinguished Lectureship Award

The Lewis E. Braverman Distinguished Lectureship Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence and passion for mentoring fellows, students and junior faculty, has a long history of productive thyroid research, and is devoted to the ATA. Dr. Alexander is Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, and Chief of the Thyroid Unit and Vice President of Education at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Dr. Alexander is recognized for his innovative research on the evaluation and management of thyroid nodules, his mentorship of generations of students, residents, and fellows, and over 20 years of dedicated service to the ATA.

Anna M. Sawka, MD, PhD – Valerie Anne Galton Distinguished Lectureship Award

The Valerie Anne Galton Distinguished Lectureship Award recognizes an individual who has been instrumental in collaborative research that has significantly contributed to the advancement of our clinical knowledge of thyroid conditions. Dr. Sawka is Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and University Health Network and the Editor-in-Chief of Thyroid®. Dr. Sawka is recognized for her extensive collaborative research examining the treatment and outcomes of thyroid cancer.

Elizabeth N. Pearce, MD, MSc – Distinguished Service Award

The Distinguished Service Award honors a member who has made important and continuing contributions to the American Thyroid Association (ATA). Dr. Pearce is Professor of Medicine at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and Director of the Endocrine Fellowship Program at Boston Medical Center. Dr. Pearce is recognized for her extensive service to the ATA, serving as member and chair of numerous committees including the Thyroid in Pregnancy Guidelines Task Force, on the Board of Directors, and as President of the ATA.

Stephen H. LaFranchi, MD – John B. Stanbury Thyroid Pathophysiology Medal

The John B. Stanbury Thyroid Pathophysiology Medal recognizes outstanding research contributions, either conceptual or technical, to the understanding of thyroid physiology or the pathophysiology of thyroid disease, as evidenced by having a major impact on research or clinical practice related to thyroid diseases. Dr. LaFranchi is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at Oregon Health & Sciences University and served for 46 years as the Pediatric Endocrine consultant to the Northwest Regional Screening Program for Congenital Hypothyroidism. Dr. LaFranchi is recognized for his pioneering work establishing newborn screening for congenital hypothyroidism and studying the diagnosis and treatment of this disorder, efforts that have improved the care of thousands of children worldwide.

Mingzhao Xing, MD, PhD – Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award

The Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award recognizes outstanding academic achievements in thyroidology, in keeping with the innovation and vision that epitomized Dr. Ingbar’s brilliant investigative career. The Ingbar award is conferred upon an established investigator who has made major contributions to thyroid-related research over many years. Dr. Xing is Professor of Medicine Emeritus and former Chief of the Laboratory for Cellular and Molecular Thyroid Research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Founding Dean of the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China. Dr. Xing is recognized for his groundbreaking research into the molecular pathogenesis of thyroid cancer.

Anne R. Cappola, MD, ScM – Women in Thyroidology Woman of the Year

The Women in Thyroidology Woman of the Year Award recognizes an ATA member who is dedicated to the field and the advancement of women in thyroidology. Dr. Cappola is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of the Penn Medical Communication Research Institute (PMCRI). Dr. Cappola is recognized for her extensive collaborative research defining thresholds for treatment of thyroid dysfunction. Dr. Cappola advocates for increased representation of women in leadership positions, committees, task forces and speaking engagements. She undeniably serves as a role model, advocate and champion for the advancement of women in the thyroid field and beyond.



About the American Thyroid Association®

The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is dedicated to transforming thyroid care through clinical excellence, education, scientific discovery and advocacy in a collaborative and diverse community. ATA® is an international professional medical society with over 1,700 members from 43 countries around the world. The ATA® promotes thyroid awareness and information through Clinical Thyroidology® for the Public, a resource that summarizes research for patients and families, and extensive, authoritative resources on thyroid disease and thyroid cancer in both English and Spanish. The ATA® website www.thyroid.org serves as a bonafide clinical resource for patients and the public who look for reliable thyroid-related information.