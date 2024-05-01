Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 1, 2024) -- Physician-scientists from the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai will be attending the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting May 3-6 in San Antonio, Texas, and are available to discuss the latest research and innovations in urological care.

“The AUA annual meeting brings together the greatest minds in the field of urology to collaborate, share research and learn from one another,” said Hyung Kim, MD, chair of the Department of Urology. “I’m thrilled our renowned team from Cedars-Sinai will once again be participating to help drive the field forward and bring back key learnings that will help us continue to provide exceptional care for our patients.”

Cedars-Sinai’s Urology program is ranked #1 in California and #5 in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2023-2024.”

Experts Available for Interviews

Stephen Freedland, MD, professor of Urology at Cedars-Sinai and director of the Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle at Cedars-Sinai Cancer, is presenting analysis from the phase 3 EMBARK trial. He can also provide comments on the latest innovations in prostate cancer care.

Timothy Daskivich, MD, assistant professor and director of Urologic Oncology research for the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai, specializes in health services research and can speak to the latest treatments and advances in care for patients with prostate cancer.

Andrew Hung, MD, vice chair of Academic Development in the Department of Urology at Cedars-Sinai, will be participating in a panel about the use of artificial intelligence in surgical simulations. Hung can also provide expert insights on robotic surgery.

Shannon Smith, MD, MPH, associate program director of the Urology Residency Training Program at Cedars-Sinai, sub-specialized in reconstructive urology and is available to speak on gender-affirming care.

Scheduling Interviews

To schedule an interview with a Cedars-Sinai expert, contact:

