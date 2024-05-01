Newswise — Professor Way Kuo, Senior Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, City University of Hong Kong, has been awarded the Special Prize and Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (IEIG).

The 49th IEIG, held from 17 to 21 April 2024 in Switzerland, showcased over 1,000 inventions from 38 countries and regions worldwide. The project "Color Wheel System for Unifying Color Frames and Designing High-Rate LCD", led by Professor Way Kuo, stood out among the research teams around the world.

National Academy of Engineering and Academia Sinica in Taiwan, a Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Russian Academy of Engineering, and an International Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, elected in 2000, 2002, 2007, 2014, and 2021, respectively.

