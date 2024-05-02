Newswise — In today's digital age, dating apps have revolutionized how people meet and connect. However, this convenience comes with its own challenges, leading to what some call a "swipe pandemic."

A recent survey found that a shocking nine in ten singles (90%) believe they are "addicted" to dating apps, highlighting the pervasive nature of these platforms in modern dating culture. This addiction can have significant impacts on mental health, self-esteem, and even the ability to form meaningful connections outside of the digital realm.

As more and more people turn to dating apps to find love and companionship, it is crucial to understand the implications of this trend. From the pressure to constantly swipe and match to the impact on traditional dating norms, the rise of dating apps is reshaping how we approach relationships.

In light of these developments, it is important to open the floor for research and expert insights into the effects of dating apps on individuals and society. Newswise offers a platform for reporters to access expert opinions and recent research on the impact of dating apps on relationships. By providing a platform for experts to share their insights, we can contribute to a better understanding of these complex issues and their implications for modern dating culture.



Newswise Experts

Jennie Rosier

Professor, Communication Studies

Expertise: Communication In Interpersonal Relationships - Marriage - Romance And Love - Parent-Child Attachment - Trauma-Informed Relational Conflict

Dr. Jennie Rosier is an associate professor of communication studies at James Madison University, director of the Relationships, Love, Happiness Project, host of the Love Matters podcast, and author of a textbook ("Love Talk"), the author of three popular press books ("The Who Does More War," “Make Love, Not Scrapbooks,” & “Finding the Love Guru in You"), and several digital workbooks.

As an expert in romantic and parent-child relationships, Rosier focuses much of her research, speaking, and writing endeavors on helping others create more realistic expectations while enhancing the communication skills needed to maintain these bonds, including empathy, trauma-informed relational conflict, and attachment; often with an emphasis in interpersonal neurobiology.

Matthew Johnson

Chair and Professor of Psychology

Expertise: Marriage - Intimacy - Dating - Sex - Couples - Family Studies

Johnson’s research interests include marriage and family functioning. He can discuss an array of issues related to relationships. Johnson’s most recent research investigated the success rate of government-funded education programs designed to promote healthy marriages among couples in this same category. He is the author of “Great Myths of Intimate Relationships: Dating, Sex, and Marriage”.

David Markowitz

Assistant Professor, School of Journalism and Communication

Expertise: Psychology - Social Media - Social Media - Analysis - Language - Deception - Persuasion - LinguisticsIntention - Data Analytics - Virtual Reality - Applications - Vr - Mobile Phone Use - Dating Apps

David Markowitz is an academic expert in automated text analysis and psychological dynamics. At the University of Oregon, he is an assistant professor of social media data analytics. He researches what our digital traces reveal about us, using computational approaches to analyze how social and psychological phenomena—such as deception, persuasion, and status—are reflected in language. He also evaluates how the communication processes we perform on various media, including mobile phones and immersive virtual reality, can reveal what we are thinking, feeling, and experiencing psychologically. For example, his dissertation investigated the psychological and physiological consequences of using, resisting, or being without one's mobile device. His received his PhD from Stanford University and his Masters and undergraduate degrees from Cornell University.