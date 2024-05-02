Antioch Writers’ Workshop relaunches summer 2024 as program of The Antioch Review

Newswise — Yellow Springs, Ohio - Antioch College is excited to announce the revival of the Antioch Writers’ Workshop, a distinguished residential workshop and retreat for writers in all genres hosted on our historic campus, Antioch College. Offered as an annual program of The Antioch Review, a historic publication emerging from a publishing pause and now headed by Antioch faculty member Brooke Blackmon Bryan, the return of both marks an important moment in the literary and intellectual history of Antioch College.

Originally launched at Antioch College in 1986, the workshop moved to various institutions after 2009 and was discontinued in 2019. Its revival marks a return to its roots.

Bryan said the relaunch of the Antioch Writers’ Workshop as a program of The Antioch Review is the first step toward a sustainable business model that imagines connectivity among the editorial board, annual workshop talent, and emerging and established writers featured in future editions of the Review, grounded in the justice-focused mission of the College. “We have a chance to do something of global import here, at a time when the world needs daring intellectual discourse and brave new literary forms,” Bryan stated.

“We see an incredible opportunity to bring The Antioch Review and the Antioch Writers’ Workshop together, drawing strength from their originary missions while looking to the future with a model that will allow us to continue publishing ‘the best words in the best order’ for another 85 years,” Bryan added. “Editor Emeritus Robert Fogarty left big shoes to fill, and yet there’s so much we can do by reimagining the two programs together as one on our historic campus.”

The re-inaugural event will be a five-day residential program with ‘day-pass’ options, consisting of morning seminars, afternoon author meetings, and evening events in the literary nooks of downtown Yellow Springs. Feroz Rather, Rebecca Kuder, and Robin Littell are featured writers, exploring ideas of place and displacement, calming the inner critic and accessing more creative joy, and capturing the human experience through flash fiction.

The Workshop will be held at Antioch College July 8th through 12th, arrivals are the 7th and departures are Saturday July 13th. Early registration discounts are available until May 29. Registration costs are offered in tiers: residential, partial residential, and daily passes with options available for commuting participants. The workshop is sponsored in part by the Great Lakes Colleges Association’s Global Crossroads program, with the generous support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Program fees cover seminars, housing, lunch, and associated evening events, to be announced at a later date. Meals will be provided by the Antioch Kitchens, working with fresh ingredients harvested from the Antioch Farm. Participants in the residential program will be residing in Birch Hall, single occupancy mid-century modern dormitory lodging on the campus of Antioch College, two blocks from downtown Yellow Springs with adjacent access to the Glen Helen nature preserve.

For more information visit https://antiochcollege.edu/2024-antioch-writers-workshop/ or email [email protected].

About Antioch College: Antioch College is a small liberal arts institution located in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with a rich history dating back to 1850. Committed to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement, Antioch College provides a transformative education that empowers students to become informed, engaged, and socially responsible citizens. Under the leadership of Dr. Jane Fernandes, Antioch College is redefining its future and making history with its inclusion in the U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Liberal Arts Schools.

About The Antioch Review: The Antioch Review is a journal featuring non-fiction, fiction, and poetry. Founded by Antioch College faculty in 1941, the Review is known for its innovative editorial style over more than 80 years of publishing both new and established writers charting American literary and intellectual movements. Notable published authors include Ralph Ellison, Sylvia Plath, Stephen J. Gould, Clifford Geertz, and Joyce Carol Oates. Archives of The Antioch Review can be found on Jstor.

About the Antioch Writers’ Workshop: Founded in 1986 at Antioch College, the Antioch Writers’ Workshop is an annual residential workshop for writers in all genres to gather in craft and community on the historic campus of Antioch College in downtown Yellow Springs, Ohio.

