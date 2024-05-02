Newswise — [Dallas, TX, May 2024] - Network Elites, a leading provider of Managed IT Services based in Dallas, Texas, proudly announces the acquisition of local Managed Services Provider, 1CallService. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in their ongoing journey towards expanding their capabilities and enhancing their service offerings.

Their combined strengths will enable them to address the evolving market needs more effectively and to accelerate their growth in new and existing markets.This integration expands Network Elites' capability to offer more tailored and comprehensive IT solutions. Furthermore, the incorporation of 1CallService's team promises a more diverse workforce, bolstering their ability to deliver faster response times, and elevate service quality across the board.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and integration process,”says Muhammad Anwar, COO of Network Elites Services LLC. “Our focus will remain on delivering high-quality services without disruption, while we work to bring together the best of both companies. We believe that the synergies between our teams and technologies will bring about superior solutions and added value to our clients.”

Ayman Omar, CEO of Network Elites Services LLC also had this to say, “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients. By joining forces with 1CallService, we are poised to strengthen our position in the market, expand our service offerings, and provide unparalleled support to our customers. I am truly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for us as we embark on this new chapter together. With our combined strengths, I have no doubt that we will achieve remarkable success and continue to surpass expectations.”

Through this strategic expansion, Network Elites reaffirms its dedication to being the technology partner of choice for businesses, ensuring operational excellence and mitigating potential IT issues before they occur.

About Network Elites:

Network Elites, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Carrollton, TX, is a premier Managed IT Services Company offering a wide array of technology solutions including managed IT services, IT consulting, cybersecurity, cloud services, and more. With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, Network Elites provides strategic technology solutions that help businesses harness the power of IT to achieve operational excellence.