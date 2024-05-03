Newswise — SEATTLE — May 3, 2024 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch Cancer Center research findings, patient stories and other news.

Cancer research

$400,000 awarded to ovarian cancer researchers

Holly Harris, MPH, ScD, and Elizabeth Swisher, MD, each received $200,000 to fund their work in identifying risk factors and prevention models for ovarian cancer. This funding comes from Seattle’s Rivkin Center and Washington state’s Andy Hill CARE Fund, which joined forces last year to contribute $1 million toward research of the disease. Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common type of cancer, but the fifth leading cause of cancer death among U.S. women. Harris and Swisher’s research will focus on improvements to genetic testing and identifying high-risk patterns for a disease that has long been understudied and underfunded.

Clinical trials excluding fewer cancer patients with brain ‘mets’

A task force that included Fred Hutch researcher Joe Unger, PhD, MS, found that clinical trial eligibility is becoming more inclusive of patients with brain metastasis. A study published by the task force found that the number of trials enrolling patients with metastasis has increased. Another study led by Unger found that when participation in all types of cancer research studies is considered, at least one in five people with cancer in the U.S. participate in some form of clinical research.

Targeted new approach and computational tools reveal lung cancer subtypes hiding in patterns in cell-free DNA

In a step toward a liquid biopsy for small cell lung cancer (SCLC), a Fred Hutch team led by David MacPherson, PhD, and Gavin Ha, PhD, have developed an approach to distinguish between SCLC subtypes in blood samples. They used computational methods to study cell-free tumor DNA in the samples, identifying key gene patterns that indicate the disease and signify its subtypes. According to Ha and MacPherson, these methods have implications in use for other tumor types, as well as providing a more cost-effective model in clinics.

Mutant’s partner in crime could be target for future cancer therapy

Research published in the journal Molecular Cell by Robert Bradley, PhD, who holds the McIlwain Family Endowed Chair in Data Science, and Omar Abdel-Wahab, MD, shows a new factor involved in biological processes involved in cancer. By deleting that factor they shifted RNA splicing patterns back toward normal and restored normal blood-cell development. This new strategy could be used against diseases where splicing factor mutations are common, such as chronic leukocytic leukemia (CLL), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and melanomas like uveal melanoma.

Prostate cancer foundation screening guidelines for black men in the United States

A group of researchers that included Yaw Nyame, MD, MS, MBA, found that Black men who have discussions with their clinicians about PSA testing for prostate cancer could reduce the mortality rate by approximately 30% without substantially increasing diagnosis.

Cancer risk factors

Alcohol, cannabis use after cancer: ‘eye-opening’ prevalence

A Fred Hutch study published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control found that more than 40% of people with cancer reported using cannabis after their diagnosis and about half of those individuals reported using it several times per week during treatment. A similar study about alcohol use found that a third of respondents engaged in ‘hazardous drinking’ — defined as a frequency of alcohol likely to lead to harmful consequences. According to study co-author Jaimee Heffner, PhD, these results suggest an increase in drinking over time among cancer survivors, which may put them at a higher risk of recurrence and developing new cancers or alcohol-related physical and mental health problems.

Colorectal cancer risk and red and processed meat

New research from a Fred Hutch collaboration with USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center shows that a high consumption of red or processed meat is linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer. The study found two genetic mutations that increase this risk even further. According to Ulrike (Riki) Peters, PhD, MPH, who holds the Fred Hutch 40th Anniversary Endowed Chair, variations in the HAS2 — present in two thirds of the population — and SMAD7 genes raise the risk of colorectal cancer by nearly 40% in those consuming high amounts of red and processed meat.

Patient stories

Aplastic anemia diagnosis took business strategy manager by surprise

In 2022, after a brain bleed landed Owen Ho in intensive care, he was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a disease caused by failure of the bone marrow to produce blood cells. At 41, Ho was borderline eligible for a bone marrow transplant, which aren’t recommended for individuals above the age of 40. Maria Cristina Ghiuzeli, MD, the hematologist-oncologist who diagnosed Ho, proceeded with the transplant. The transplant was successful, leaving Ho with no evidence of the disease. Two years later, Ho is cycling in preparation to be Microsoft’s co-captain for Obliteride, Fred Hutch’s annual bike ride and 5K walk/run fundraiser.

Brain science

Sniffing out new discoveries

Epithelial cells in the head of a tiny worm play a critical role in protecting the structure and function of key nervous system cells, according to a new Developmental Cell paper. Aakanksha Singhvi, PhD and her lab discovered in nematodes a protein called UNC-23 that is expressed in epithelial (skin) cells that helps protect nearby glia-neuron interactions from mechanical stress. Humans have a similar protein called BAG2, which is implicated in cancer and neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. According to Singhvi, these findings could deepen the understanding of early symptoms of aging and neurodegeneration.

Science spotlight

