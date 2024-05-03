Newswise — A new report finds “political attacks on press freedom, including the detention of journalists, suppression of independent media outlets and widespread dissemination of misinformation, have significantly intensified in the past year,” The Guardian reports. The findings stem from the annual World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. It comes as journalists and organizations globally recognize World Press Freedom Day, an annual day dedicated to the importance of journalism and freedom of expression, with this year’s focus in the context of the current global environmental crisis.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jesse J. Holland , an assistant professor and the associate director of the George Washington University School of Media & Public Affairs. He is an award-winning journalist and the author of the first novel featuring comics’ most popular black superhero, The Black Panther. He is a former Race & Ethnicity writer for The Associated Press, having been recognized as one of the few reporters to be credentialed to cover all three branches of the American government during his career: the White House, the Supreme Court and Congress. Holland can discuss press freedom and the state of journalism around the world.