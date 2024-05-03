Newswise — The Virginia Tech media relations office has the following experts available for interviews surrounding a variety of topics and research ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. To schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

Can Paris be the model for a more viable, sustainable Olympic host city?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games are the first real test for the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Agenda 2020, a set of 40 recommendations intended to restore the Olympic values. Unlike recent host cities like Sochi or Rio de Janeiro, much of the infrastructure for hosting such an event is already in place in Paris. That afforded the city an opportunity to use the Olympics as a catalyst for its own ambitious plans to better integrate its suburbs into the urban fabric of the city itself.

“The intention is to produce something that changes the trajectory of the overspending, the white elephants, the displacement, the useless projects, and to try to reemphasize some of the more meritorious elements of the Olympic spirit and the Olympic moment,” says Bob Oliver, associate professor of geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment. Oliver, who co-authored the book Failed Olympic Bids and the Transformation of Urban Space, says that, as an already-world-class city, Paris was able to focus on its needs like new, affordable housing in the Saint-Denis neighborhood, putting the Olympic village in a place where it can be transformed into a permanent boon for the city. Oliver also believes that the decision to expand some events beyond the scope of the city itself might help future host cities in their bids to spread the Games around to a broader geographic area, allowing them to use the resources already in place, rather than spend in unsustainable ways.

Why even the gold medals won at the Summer Games are also silver medals

The medals at the 2024 Summer Games will be unique from other Olympics, as each will feature a piece of iron from the original Eiffel Tower embedded in them. But even those who win gold medals will be winning mostly silver medals. That’s because Olympic gold medals are comprised of 92.5% silver, then plated with six grams of gold. Aaron Noble, head of the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering in the College of Engineering, can speak to the composition of the medals, the processes by which they are made, and the importance of responsible mining practices when it comes to extracting these precious metals from the Earth.

“Modern mining is a complex and high-tech engineering feat that integrates environmental, social, legal, economic, and ethical factors to provide materials needed for everyday life, as well as materials for sporting equipment and even Olympic medals,” says Noble. “Precious metals, like gold and silver, start as ores in the ground, and mining engineers develop solutions to extract these in a way that is efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible."

Do we need as much protein in our diets as Olympians eat?

Whether you’re a serious athlete, a weekend warrior, or just trying to eat a balanced diet, you’ve probably tried to figure out how much protein you should really be consuming. While that level varies depending on what you’re trying to achieve, protein is key to maintaining our muscular strength, especially as we get older. Stella Volpe, head of the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise, has studied the association between protein intake and lean body mass in masters athletes. She can speak to both the types and quantities of protein we need, depending on our body types and lifestyles.

“Protein is one of our macronutrients, along with fats and carbohydrates, and it’s important for muscle growth,” says Volpe. “However, the amount of activity and our age influence our protein needs.” The Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein for healthy adults is about 0.4 grams of protein per pound of body weight. Research has shown that athletes need more than that, and that older athletes may need about the same as younger athletes to help preserve muscle mass. “Many people in the United States consume more protein than is needed,” says Volpe. “So it is important to be aware of your intake, to ensure that you are not taking in too much protein.”

As summer temperatures rise, expert explains how can wet bulb conditions impact athletes and spectators

France can get very hot and humid in the summer months, especially during the stretch that encompasses this year’s Summer Games. When heat and humidity conspire at the extreme end of the spectrum, they can create extreme environmental conditions, where the human body’s ability to self-regulate temperature through sweating is no longer enough to mitigate the outside conditions. While this can be especially dangerous for endurance athletes when competing, it can also present hazardous conditions for spectators spending all day outdoors. Craig Ramseyer, an assistant professor in the Department of Geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, has studied the impact of wet bulb conditions on athletes and can speak to the importance of protecting yourself under these circumstances.

Economic impact of hosting the Olympics is less than you might think

Hotels, restaurants, and shops in Paris are preparing for an influx of people during the summer games. One might think this would have a huge economic boost for the host city, but Virginia Tech economist Jadrian Wooten says that’s not always the case. “Economists frequently find that the long-term financial returns for host cities do not match the investments cities make,” says Wooten.

While improved infrastructure and a short-term boost in tourism are clear advantages to hosting, Wooten says these can be overshadowed by large costs associated with the initial outlays for facilities and infrastructure. Paris does have the upper hand here because it did not require as much upfront investment. Wooten says the job creation argument is typically overstated and the actual increase in the hospitality sector is much lower. “Most of the jobs go to workers who already have jobs, which doesn’t change the actual number of unemployed workers in the city,” says Wooten. “While hotels and restaurants may see an employment increase in the lead-up to the Olympics, shopping malls and car dealers likely see a decline.”

Will Paris’ revamped infrastructure make it a more viable Olympic host? What can other cities learn from its transformation?

Paris is expecting a staggering 15 million visitors for the 2024 Summer Games. While such an influx would test the limits of any city, Paris has undergone a dramatic infrastructural transformation over the last decade. Accelerated by the pandemic, the city is adding 180 kilometers of bike paths by 2026 and transforming other roadways into pedestrian areas.

Ralph Buehler, professor of Urban Affairs & Planning in the School of Public and International Affairs, lived in Paris in 2000-01 and has seen how dramatic the city’s metamorphosis has been while traveling back to Europe with his classes each year. The transformation embodies the shift from an engineering focus on flow to a more holistic approach to an enhanced quality of life, or what Buehler calls “the tension between moving things and being in places.” With the world’s attention on Paris this summer, he believes these changes could serve as inspiration for other cities around the world searching for their own infrastructure and transportation solutions.

Why Olympic soccer will be center stage for discussions of gender inequality in sports

When Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup, what should have been a moment of unbridled celebration instead became a catalyzing flashpoint and referendum on the sexism baked into the sport, as Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales delivered an unwanted kiss to star player Jennifer Hermoso on the global stage. While Rubiales eventually resigned in the wake of public criticism, the incident shone a light on the deeply rooted sexism and inequality in the world’s game. “It’s unfortunate that we’re talking more about what happened with Rubiales than the triumph of the team,” says Patrick Ridge, associate professor of Spanish in the Department of Modern & Classical Languages & Literatures. “But it kind of spearheaded a critical discussion on gender inequality and sexism in sports.”

Ridge’s current book project, tentatively titled Fulboy: The Masculinist Myths of Soccer in Argentina and Brazil, explores the myths in Latin American soccer culture that promote male dominance and drive the game away from gender and sexual equality. While he says much of that ideology is still baked into the culture in soccer-mad countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, the 2024 Summer Games may offer a particular opportunity for transformation. With Brazil’s men’s team failing to qualify, a country whose coverage overwhelmingly favors men’s sports will have no choice but to embrace its women’s team. While only a handful of other countries have followed the United States in offering equal pay to their women’s teams, these issues will be front and center on the world stage once again in Paris.