Newswise — Forbes ranks Cal State Fullerton as one of the Top 500 Best Employers for Diversity in the country in 2024 for its efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

The Forbes seventh annual list created with market research firm Statista elevates CSUF to No. 283 from its No. 425 rank in 2023.

“I’m really proud of Cal State Fullerton for being recognized for our DEI initiatives,” said Cecil Chik, Assistant Vice President of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer. “It shows our unwavering commitment to not just an inclusive place to learn but to work as well.”

Forbes’ rankings are based on survey results from people working at large employers with more than 1,000 employees. Survey participants evaluated more than 1,300 employers’ diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and the 500 companies with the highest scores made the final list.

The practices included accountability and communication, representation such as the percentage of women in leadership roles, internal initiatives and external involvement. In 2023, Statista surveyed more than 45,000 participants for these rankings. This year, the number of survey participants more than tripled to 170,000 participants.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.

