Newswise — ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 8, 2024 – Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization commends the Georgia General Assembly for increasing the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) state funding allocation by $796,000 in the FY 2025 budget that was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp yesterday.

“Without access to early detection programs, many people who are uninsured or underinsured are forced to delay or forgo screenings, which could lead to later-stage breast cancer diagnoses. This delay can mean that a person may not seek care until the cancer has spread beyond the breast, making it up to five times more expensive and more difficult to treat,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “Komen commends the Georgia General Assembly for investing in the wellbeing of Georgians and securing additional funding for this critical program, supporting the state’s vital healthcare infrastructure.”

The BCCP is housed within the Georgia Department of Public Health and was established to provide eligible uninsured or underinsured Georgians with free breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services, as well as navigation into the Women’s Health Medicaid program should they be diagnosed with cancer. The program also provides public education, patient navigation and care coordination to help address inequities in cancer screening and diagnosis throughout the state.