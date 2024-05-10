Newswise — The Faculty of Psychology at Chulalongkorn University cordially invites everyone to join a Research Sharing Session on “Neural Sensitivity and Facilitation in Visual Word Processing of Typical and Dyslexic Readers” presented by Prof. Dr. Urs Maurer from the Department of Psychology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong.



The session will be on Monday, May 13, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 hrs. in Room 614, 6th floor, Borommaratchachonnanisisattaphat Building, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University.

Those interested can pre-register at https://forms.gle/PrfEUgynLzuukZ3b6

At this talk, Prof. Dr. Maurer, the new Vice-President of the Association for Reading and Writing in Asia (ARWA), will delve into the interesting area of visual word processing and dyslexia, providing significant insight into how our brains process written words.

For any inquiries, please contact us via e-mail: [email protected]