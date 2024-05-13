Newswise — On March 15, 2024, at Chamchuri 4 building, Prof. Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, Vice President for Strategic Planning, Innovation and Global Engagement, Chulalongkorn University, and Ms. Kedtida Cheevarungnapakul, CEO of Innophytotech Co., Ltd., signed an agreement authorizing Innophytotech Co., Ltd. to exercise the rights under the petty patent regarding “The methods to prepare extracts with antioxidants and pectin from unripe durians” owned by Chulalongkorn University.

Innophytotech Co., Ltd., is a spin off company incubated by CU Innovation Hub. The agreement signing ceremony was also attended by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Supaart Sirikantaramas, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, a representative of the researchers and innovators in this petty patent.

Through research and innovation, unripe durian extracts have been developed to contain high amounts of bioactive substances in the polyphenol and pectin families, making them applicable in industries such as cosmetics and dietary supplements. The research was funded by Chulalongkorn University. Innophytotech Co., Ltd., has the capacity to produce unripe durian extracts with bioactive substances that are beneficial to the skin, e.g., antioxidants and anti-aging substances, for sale to companies interested in utilizing the extracts in their products. In addition, the extraction process is environmentally friendly and in line with the circular economy policy.