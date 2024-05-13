Newswise — On April 9, 2024, at Chamchuri 4 building, Prof. Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, Vice President for Strategic Planning, Innovation and Global Engagement, Chulalongkorn University, and Mrs. Walairat Pongjitt, Director of Premier Innova Co., Ltd., Dr. Teerapong Yata, Managing Director of Premier Innova Co., Ltd., and Asst. Prof. Dr. Sirakarn Thitawat, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, signed an agreement authorizing Premier Innova Co., Ltd., to exercise the rights under the petty patent regarding “The Nanoparticle Encapsulated Hydrogel Composition for Essential Oils and the Preparation Methods” owned by Chulalongkorn University. Premier Innova Co., Ltd., is a company under the Premier group, operating in research, development, production, and distribution of nanoparticle extracts for products and services, as well as application of nanoparticles in product or service development.

The agreement signing ceremony was organized by CU Innovation Hub and Premier Innova Co., Ltd., with Dr. Teerapong Yata giving a welcome speech and introducing Premier Innova.

The research project on “The Nanoparticle Encapsulated Hydrogel Composition for Essential Oils and the Preparation Methods” conducted by a research team from Chulalongkorn University is an important first step for Thailand’s nanotechnology industry. The project is an upgrade of biological products that successfully employ nanoencapsulation technology to precisely deliver substances to parts of the body, especially application in the cosmeceutical industry, functional foods, and products for pets and economic animals. The technology can be expanded to benefit the delivery system of pharmaceutical and herbal substances, thereby enhancing the country’s self-reliance on developing innovation from raw materials and natural extracts. In addition, it supports the supply chain of health and biological products in Thailand, contributing to the country’s BCG economy.