Newswise — Dr. David Allan, professor of marketing at Saint Joseph's University, says Apple got "crushed" in their new iPad commercial.

The advertisement titled "Crush!" received vocal blowback for appearing to destroy beloved physical tools used by artists.

Dr. Allan questions Apple's advertising team saying, "Has Apple lost 'touch' with some of the most loyal brand fans ever? Or has Apple become too cool for school?"

