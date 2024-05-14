By: Bill Wellock | Published: | 12:14 pm

Newswise — The Brown v. Board of Education court case was a milestone in American education and politics. The unanimous 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling declared that separating children in public schools by race was unconstitutional.

This week marks the 70th anniversary of the ruling. The decision overruled the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case, in which the court held that state-mandated segregation laws did not violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Florida State University faculty members are available to speak to reporters about the legacy of the Brown v. Board of Education case.

Kevin Forehand, assistant teaching professor, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

Forehand served as the principal of Crossroad Academy Charter School in Quincy, Florida, from 2007 to 2022. He is the only principal in Gadsden County with a record of 10 high performing school grades, including seven consecutive A grades and two distinguished Title 1 school designations under his leadership. In 2014, he led his school to prominence as a National Blue Ribbon School, the first and only one in Gadsden County.

“The 70th Anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education marks a pivotal moment in American history. The decision established that separate public schools for Black and white students was unconstitutional. However, educational inequities persist, affecting school funding, discipline disparities, standardized testing, implicit biases in curriculum, access to advanced courses, college affordability and teacher diversity. Notwithstanding, the ‘separate but equal’ doctrine paved the way for desegregation, so we honor the work of this legacy and continue the journey toward a more just society.”

Chantelle Grace, assistant clinical professor of Social Science Education, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

Grace researches how social studies educators can be better equipped with the racial, pedagogical and content knowledge needed to engage in dialogue with students about racial issues. From using​​​​ inquiry-based curricula centered around race to providing structured learning experiences that employ culturally responsive approaches, her work models how teachers can pursue meaningful conversations with students around the historical and contemporary effects of race and racism.

“As we reflect on the Brown v. Board of Education decision 70 years later, it is important not to forget the sacrifices Black communities made for school integration to occur. Black teachers and administrators were forced out of their jobs due to the closure of Black-only schools and the unwillingness of white schools to hire them. Black students’ physical and mental health were negatively impacted as they encountered daily threats, hateful rhetoric, and even violence at newly integrated schools. Black communities faced many hardships, including de facto segregation policies, to bring the Brown v. Board of Education ruling to fruition. It would be remiss not to acknowledge this truth in tandem with the progress the case is generally lauded for in our nation’s history.”

Addie McConomy, assistant clinical professor, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

McConomy’s research is focused on providing meaningful instructional feedback to special education teachers. Her work has been published in the Journal of Special Education Technology and the Handbook of Effective Inclusive Elementary Schools: Research and Practice.

“The landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling of 1954 served as a precedent for cases in 1971 and 1972, which secured public school access for students with disabilities. These rulings laid the foundation for the Education for All Handicapped Children Act of 1975, the first federal law ensuring a free and appropriate public education for students with disabilities. Today, this law is known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and serves as the cornerstone of special education legislation. The civil rights movement and the Brown v. Board decision were instrumental in securing these rights; millions of students with disabilities now have equal access to education because of the decision made in Brown v. Board.”

Christopher Small, assistant teaching professor, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

Small is the director of the online educational leadership/administration programs and assistant teaching professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. His previous work experience includes time as a dean of discipline, assistant principal for curriculum and instruction and school principal at both the elementary and middle school levels, and he has served on several educational evaluation committees and panels with the Florida Department of Education.

“The 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision is a significant milestone in the fight for educational equity. This landmark ruling by the United States Supreme Court declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional. The decision rejected the ‘separate but equal’ doctrine established in the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case. Moving forward, we must prioritize equitable resource distribution, culturally responsive teaching practices, and inclusive curriculum. As educators, we play a crucial role in fostering meaningful dialogues and advocating for a brighter future where all students can reach their full potential, regardless of ethnicity or background.”