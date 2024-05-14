Newswise — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Jason Walker, Psy.D., Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, CPHR, program director and assistant professor of Industrial Organizational and Applied Psychology at Adler University*, offers tips to support one’s mental health at work. Dr. Walker is a clinical psychologist, researcher, and educator whose work focuses on workplace bullying and mental health. He has written book chapters and articles on the topic, most recently a piece about how to recognize and address bullying at work (https://theconversation.com/about-a-third-of-employees-have-faced-bullying-at-work-heres-how-to-recognize-and-deal-with-it-220767).



Dr. Walker shared the below tips to care for your mental health at work:

Create a Balancing Act

Set Boundaries: Determine your work availability schedule and stick to it.

Incorporate Breaks: Taking breaks during the day can enhance efficiency and productivity.

Taking breaks during the day can enhance efficiency and productivity. Optimize your Work Space: Set up a Friday and well-lit workspace that promotes calmness and concentration.

Set up a Friday and well-lit workspace that promotes calmness and concentration. Practice Mindfulness: Dedicate five minutes to mindfulness practices such as breathing or meditation to alleviate stress—do this as often as you can.

