Newswise — Dr. James T. LaPlant, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences for Valdosta State University (VSU) (Valdosta, GA), has been elected to serve as president of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) for the membership year 2025-2026. LaPlant will become president-elect on June 1, 2024, taking a seat on CUR’s Board of Directors, and succeeding 2024-2025 CUR president Maria Iacullo-Bird (Pace University) in the summer of 2025.

LaPlant states, “I have been a member of CUR for almost 25 years, and it is a great honor to be a part of the CUR Board of Directors. Mentoring undergraduate research has been the most rewarding part of my career, and my service with CUR has been the most beneficial element of my professional development. I am excited to work with a great team to not only maintain CUR as the national voice of undergraduate research but also to ensure CUR’s leadership in the dynamically changing landscape of higher education.”

LaPlant’s long-term dedication to CUR is evident through his engagement with CUR’s Social Sciences division since its founding, his various leadership roles including chair of the Social Sciences Division from 2012-2014, and Editor-in-Chief (EIC) of the CUR Quarterly (2014-2017) and Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research Journal (SPUR) (2017-2021). His guidance has helped raise the profile of CUR’s journal, expanding its reach by increasing the databases in which the journal was indexed, its inclusion of all disciplines and international perspectives, and its continued technological transformation.

Outside of CUR, LaPlant’s academic career consists of various experiences that will be applied to his position as president-elect in 2024. Mentoring over 100 undergraduate research students, his prior experience serving as a board member of the Georgia Political Science Association (GPSA) from 2003-2010, and his various professional experience as dean and professor, will contribute to his goal of overcoming the challenges of developing and growing undergraduate research programs with shrinking resources. His overall embodiment of the changing landscape will continue to help excel CUR membership now and in the future.

“Having Dr. LaPlant on the CUR Board of Directors is extremely positive for our students and faculty,” explains Dr. Sheri Noviello, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs for VSU. “Undergraduate research has been a vital part of the VSU campus for many years. Dr. LaPlant has been instrumental in helping to establish this focus across the campus and in creating the annual VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium. He is a continuous voice of support for experiential learning which contributes to a quality educational experience for our students.”

Lindsay Currie, CUR executive officer, explains: “Having collaborated with Dr. LaPlant for over a decade, I’ve witnessed firsthand his unwavering dedication to the undergraduate research community. His forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping CUR’s evolution as a leader in the field. As an experienced administrator, James has demonstrated a unique ability to innovate programs and services, ensuring their relevance and effectiveness for students. I am excited to continue our partnership and confident that under James’s leadership, CUR will continue to thrive and inspire positive change in the undergraduate research landscape.”

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) focuses on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity. Among the many activities and networking opportunities that CUR provides, the organization also offers support for the professional growth of faculty and administrators through expert-designed institutes, conferences, and a wide-range of volunteer positions. The CUR community, made up of nearly 700 institutions and 13,000 individuals, continues to provide a platform for discussion and other resources related to mentoring, connecting, and creating relationships centered around undergraduate research. CUR’s advocacy efforts are also a large portion of its work as they strive to strengthen support for undergraduate research. Its continued growth in connections with representatives, private foundations, government agencies, and campuses world-wide provides value to its members and gives voice to undergraduate research. CUR is committed to inclusivity and diversity in all of its activities and our community.

