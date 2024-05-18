Newswise — ST. LOUIS - Emmy-winning actor and St. Louis native Jon Hamm took the stage Saturday, May 18, to offer words of wisdom to the newest graduates of Saint Louis University (SLU) during the University’s spring commencement in St. Louis.

Hamm praised SLU’s newest alumni, many of whom were denied a traditional graduation experience in the Spring of 2020 as their high school careers ended just as the COVID-19 pandemic started, for overcoming pandemic-era challenges.

“Your resilience in the face of continued discomfort and distraction is impressive,” Hamm said.

The Class of 2024 faced unprecedented challenges starting their college careers at the height of the pandemic. Fortunately, thanks to the University’s effective COVID response, SLU was able to resume in-person classes in August 2020 and successfully remained open without ever canceling a day of classes.

Now that the graduates are leaving SLU, they are prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Be proud sons and daughters of St. Louis,” Hamm said. “Be proud of where you’re from, knowing that it made you. Be at peace with where you’re at, knowing it's transitory and is leading to something else on the path, but most importantly, be excited for where you are going — the future is endless, it is ripe with possibility, and it is all yours to make of what you wish. Welcome to the community.”

Saint Louis University is a Catholic, Jesuit university in the heart of Midtown St. Louis. The commencement ceremony honored students from SLU’s College of Arts and Sciences, School of Medicine, School of Law, College of Philosophy and Letters, Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business, School of Science and Engineering, Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing, School of Social Work, Doisy College of Health Sciences, College for Public Health and Social Justice, School for Professional Studies and School of Education.

