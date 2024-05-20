Newswise — We are pleased to announce that Prof. Marc Fontecave, a world-renowned chemist, has been appointed as the Senior Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS), City University of Hong Kong.

Professor Marc Fontecave is a Professor at Collège de France. He is a distinguished member of the French Academy of Sciences, Academia Europaea, and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. His research focuses on the study of catalysts and biocatalysts as well as electrochemical devices for water splitting and the valorization of carbon dioxide as strategies for the chemical storage of renewable energies.

HKIAS gathers some of the best minds in science to pursue curiosity-driven ideas and studies, and to conduct unfettered research based on free and deep thinking. The joining of Professor Fontecave is going to enhance the extraordinary quality of the Institute further.

View the detailed resume of Prof. Marc Fontecave and the full list of our existing Senior Fellow on the HKIAS website.