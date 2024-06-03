Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, issued the following statement on the passage of SB 338, critical breast imaging legislation in Louisiana. In 2019, Komen worked to pass legislation that provided no-cost coverage for diagnostic breast imaging following an abnormal finding. SB 338 expands upon that coverage to include supplemental imaging, a critical form of breast cancer screening for individuals at a higher risk of breast cancer, including those with a personal history with the disease. SB 338 has been approved by the Louisiana legislature and signed into law last week by Governor Jeff Landry:

“We thank the legislature and Governor Landry for eliminating financial barriers to care so that people with state-regulated health plans receive their medically necessary supplemental imaging without any patient cost sharing,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“Thousands of Louisianans require supplemental breast imaging every year, yet many forgo them due to out-of-pocket costs. Not anymore. This life-saving legislation means they will now receive the breast imaging they require, leading to an earlier breast cancer diagnosis and often better health outcomes.

“Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”