Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of HB 1296, critical breast imaging legislation in New Hampshire. Diagnostic and supplemental imaging is a critical form of breast cancer screening for some high-risk individuals and an important step in determining the need for a biopsy to rule out or confirm breast cancer. HB 1296 has been approved by the New Hampshire legislature and signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu:

“We thank the legislature and Governor Sununu for eliminating barriers to care so that people with state-regulated health plans receive their medically necessary diagnostic and supplemental imaging without any patient cost sharing,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“Thousands of Granite Staters require diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging every year, yet many forgo them due to out-of-pocket costs. Not anymore. This life-saving legislation means they will now receive the breast imaging they require, leading to an earlier breast cancer diagnosis and often better health outcomes,” said Guthrie. “Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”

“HB 1296 will remove financial barriers and make lifesaving breast diagnostic and supplemental imaging more accessible to Granite Staters,” said Representative Catherine Rombeau, sponsor of HB 1296. “I am proud to have introduced this critical legislation and provide our residents with the best chance of survival by catching breast cancer early. I commend Governor Chris Sununu for signing this bill into law and the tireless advocates and survivors who made this possible.”

