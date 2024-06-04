BYLINE: Expert insight to President Bident's executive order tightening border
Newswise — In response to President Joe Biden's announcement today, Tuesday, June 4, limiting the border crossing of asylum-seekers, Canisius University professors Richard Reitsma, PhD and Shyam Sriram, PhD, are available to provide expert commentary. Both bring a wealth of expertise to border studies, immigration and asylum policies, with a particular focus on treaty obligations and the broader socio-political context that shapes migratory patterns.
Richard Reitsma, PhD
Director / Borders and Migrations limi Interim Director / International Relations
Canisius University
Key Talking Points:
- Treaty Obligations: Dr. Reitsma can discuss international agreements governing migration flows.
- Deeper Causes of Surges: Dr. Reitsma can speak to the underlying factors contributing to surges in migrant crossings, including economic disparities, political instability and environmental crises.
- Inefficacy of Border Closures: Dr. Reitsma can offer critical analysis on the effectiveness of border closures as a response to migrant surges, citing examples from diverse contexts.
- Global Perspectives on Migration: With his current location in Poland, Dr. Reitsma can provide insights into migration dynamics within the European context, offering valuable comparisons.
Shyam Sriram, PhD
Assistant Professor / Political Science
Advisor / Every Campus a Refuge
Canisius University
Key Talking Points:
- Refugee Resettlement Policies: With a forthcoming book titled “An Introduction to Refugee Resettlement in the U.S.,” Dr. Sriram can discuss the historical context and evolution of refugee resettlement programs in the U.S.
- Human Rights and Asylum: Dr. Sriram can expand on how it is against international law to deny the human right to seek asylum, as stated by the United Nations.
- U.S. Immigration Politics: Dr. Sriram can provide analysis on the political dynamics shaping U.S. immigration policies, including recent developments and proposed reform