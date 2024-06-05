Newswise — OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, JUNE 5, 2024 – Over 200 of the top vended laundry store owners and investors came together May 20-22 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for Excellence in Laundry, the premier industry event produced by CLA. The conference provided opportunities for attendees to learn from peers and industry leaders and explore new products and services from 25 leading companies. It also included several important announcements, including the unveiling of a new name and brand look for the organizing association. Formerly referred to as the Coin Laundry Association, CLA will now be known as, “CLA: Connect. Learn. Advocate.” According to CLA President and CEO Brian Wallace, the refreshed name and look were developed, “To reflect the association’s dedication to staying current, and helping the laundry community do the same.”

Excellence in Laundry 2024 furthered CLA’s reputation as a leading source of education for industry professionals, with an expanded program. New sessions focused on topics that are top-of-mind for multi-site owners today, such as talent acquisition and retention, economic concerns, management and maintenance strategies for large-scale chains and the effects of premium services like wash-dry-fold on self-service business models. Sessions designed for specifically for investors and first-time owners were also well attended, and the event opened with the second edition of Excellent Women in Laundry, the only dedicated gathering for women in the vended laundry industry. More than 30 women professionals engaged in the full-day workshop on May 20, where they discussed topics like career advancement and efficiency-enhancing technology as well as common challenges.

May 22 saw another update from CLA: The election results for the organization’s new and returning board members for 2025. These high-achieving CLA members volunteer their time to ensure the community’s interests are represented in CLA’s policy- and decision-making processes. They are:

New and Incumbent Members

Kevin Butorac: Distributor, Ohio, second term.

Distributor, Ohio, second term. Ross Dodds: Multi-store operator, California, first term.

Multi-store operator, California, first term. Alaa Elbanna: Multi-store operator, New Jersey, first term.

Multi-store operator, New Jersey, first term. Alex Harris: Distributor, New York, third term.

Distributor, New York, third term. Peter Mayberry : Multi-store operator, Nebraska, first term.

: Multi-store operator, Nebraska, first term. Yvette Morton-Williams : Multi-store operator, Georgia, third term and returning CLA Executive Committee member (third term).

: Multi-store operator, Georgia, third term and returning CLA Executive Committee member (third term). Chris Schultz : Distributor, Chicago, first term.

: Distributor, Chicago, first term. Jamie Sewell: Single-store operator, Florida, first term.

The following officers were also announced:

Dennis Diaz: 2025-2026 board treasurer.

2025-2026 board treasurer. Brian Holland: Advisor/immediate past chair.

Advisor/immediate past chair. Rob Maes: 2025-2026 board chair.

2025-2026 board chair. Neal Shapiro: 2027- 2028 board chair.

Reflecting on the event, CLA President and CEO Brian Wallace stated, “Excellence in Laundry has once again provided a platform for laundry professionals to connect, learn from one another and innovate. The diverse educational sessions and networking opportunities have empowered our community members to stay ahead in a dynamic industry. We're excited to continue supporting their success with future events and initiatives.”

The next CLA event, the WDF 2024 Workshop, will take place Sept. 18-20, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn. Registration opens June 2024, but laundry professionals seeking ways to level up wash-dry-fold, pick-up and commercial laundry services should start planning now.

About CLA

The CLA (formerly the Coin Laundry Association) is a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners. For more information about CLA, visit coinlaundry.org.

