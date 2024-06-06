Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of SB 24-086, which provides critical funding for the Women’s Wellness Connection (WWC), Colorado’s breast and cervical cancer screening program. This legislation would transfer $500,000 annually, through FY26, from the Breast Cancer License Plate Fund to the WWC Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund allowing the program to continue providing vital health services to eligible Coloradans. SB 24-086 has been approved by the Colorado General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Jared Polis.

“Without access to early detection programs, many people who are uninsured are forced to delay or forgo screenings, which could lead to later-stage breast cancer diagnoses. This delay can mean that a person may not seek care until the cancer has spread beyond the breast, making it up to five times more expensive and more difficult to treat,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “Komen commends the Colorado General Assembly for investing in the wellbeing of Coloradans and allocating additional funding for this critical program, supporting the state’s vital healthcare infrastructure.”

WWC, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, was established to provide eligible uninsured or underinsured Coloradans with free breast and cervical cancer screenings, and diagnostic testing. The program also provides outreach on public education, patient navigation and care coordination for underserved populations to help address inequities in cancer screening and diagnosis throughout the state. If an individual is found to have cancer, WWC will navigate the individual to the Breast and Cervical Cancer Treatment Program through Health First Colorado.

