What: Q&A with the author of an embargoed paper coming out June 21 at 2:00 PM ET in Science Advances

Who: Carl P. Lipo, PhDProfessor and Associate Dean, Binghamton University

When: June 17, 2024, 1:00 PM ET

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room (address will be included in follow-up email)

Details: Join this virtual Q&A with Carl P. Lipo, PhD, Binghamton University, to discuss the upcoming embargoed paper about Easter Island agricultural and anthropology research. 

