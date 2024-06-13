What: Q&A with the author of an embargoed paper coming out June 21 at 2:00 PM ET in Science Advances



Who: Carl P. Lipo, PhD, Professor and Associate Dean, Binghamton University

When: June 17, 2024, 1:00 PM ET

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room (address will be included in follow-up email)

Details: Join this virtual Q&A with Carl P. Lipo, PhD, Binghamton University, to discuss the upcoming embargoed paper about Easter Island agricultural and anthropology research.

Reporters: if you cannot attend at the time of the event, but you would like to receive the video and transcript afterwards, please register to be added to the list and we will send you those materials as soon as they are available.