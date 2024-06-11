Newswise — WASHINGTON – 2024 is a global election year, and far-right parties are gaining in numbers. The Associated Press reported, “far-right parties rattled the traditional powers in the European Union and made major gains in parliamentary elections Sunday, dealing an especially humiliating defeat to French President Emmanuel Macron.”

Marlene Laruelle, research professor of international affairs and political science and the director of the Illiberalism Studies Program at the GW School of International Affairs. Laruelle is an expert in political theory, ideology, nationalism, far right, and great power competition. She can comment on European elections, far right, and transnational connections of the far right. Laruelle has previosly written about this topic, including the piece, “What Is at Stake as the European Union Swings Right?” in The Nation and “Euroviews. Far-right gains could transform the EU's stance on global matters,” in Euronews.

Harris Mylonas, associate professor of political science and international affairs, is interested in the processes of nation- and state-building, migration and diaspora policies, and political development. His work contributes to our understanding of states’ management of diversity that may originate from national minorities, immigrants, diasporas, or refugees. He has previously spoken about this topic, including in a podcast titled “Why is Europe becoming more conservative?”

Matt Dallek, a professor at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism.

