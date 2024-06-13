Abstract

Newswise — Entrepreneurial activity by academics is a critical component of university technology transfer. However, academics at the professorial level often express concerns that engaging in entrepreneurial activity might harm their research performance due to the perceived diversion of focus from core academic pursuits. To better understand the interplay of professorial entrepreneurial activity and individual scientific performance, we examined a sample of 789 US and European professors with an affinity for entrepreneurship. We found that professors working at highly reputable universities exhibited higher research performance. However, in a striking departure from widespread beliefs, this positive association is significantly amplified by entrepreneurial activity. This finding highlights an interesting dimension of academic entrepreneurship that warrants further exploration.