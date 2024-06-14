Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — The internet and digital technologies have penetrated all domains of people's lives, and family life is no exception. Despite being a characterizing feature of contemporary family change, the digitalization of family life has yet to be systematically theorized. Against this backdrop, this article develops a multilevel conceptual framework for understanding the digitalization of family life and illustrates the framework by synthesizing state-of-the-art research from multiple disciplines across global contexts. At a micro level, as individuals “do” family online, digitalization influences diverse aspects of family practices, including family formation, functioning, and contact. How individuals “do” family online is not free-floating but embedded in macro-level economic, sociocultural, and political systems underpinning processes of digitalization. Bridging the micro–macro divide, family-focused online communities serve as a pivotal intermediary at the meso level, where people display family life to, and exchange family-related support with, mostly nonfamily members. Meso-level online communities are key sites for forming and diffusing collective identities and shared family norms. Bringing together the three levels, the framework also considers cross-level interrelations to develop a holistic digital ecology of family life. The article concludes by discussing the contributions of the framework to understanding family change and advancing family scholarship in the digital age.

Journal Link: Journal of Marriage and Family

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Marriage and Family

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
All Journal News Family and Parenting Technology
KEYWORDS
Digitalization Digital Technologies Family Life digital age Family Relations Kinship
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY