Newswise — Skechers will present Cal State Fullerton student Teeny Nadeau with a $10,000 scholarship on behalf of the Skechers Foundation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Skechers in Gardena, California.

Nadeau was announced as a Skechers’ Paws for a Cause Design Scholarship winner earlier this year. Scholarship recipients are awarded $10,000 for tuition, receive mentorship from a Skechers industry professional and get to see their own animal print design on a BOBS from Skechers shoe in a limited edition collection, released this month.

Nadeau’s cat print shoe design is meant to help other rescue animals. For every pair of BOBS from Skechers shoes sold, Skechers donates to animal welfare organizations.

Pet adoptions and area rescue grant presentations will also take place at Saturday’s event.

WHERE: Skechers, 19000 S. Vermont Ave., Gardena, CA 90248

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 15.

*Media call time: 11 a.m.

RSVP: Scholarship recipients and Skechers representatives are available for interviews upon request. Please submit names of attending media and interview requests to [email protected] on Friday, June 14.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.

About BOBS From Skechers: BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: Over the past eight years, Skechers has contributed more than $11 million to help over 2 million shelter pets, including saving more than 1.6 million rescued animals in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty — a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

# # #