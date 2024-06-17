Abstract

Objective Newswise — The authors investigate the potential early career consequences of parental coresidence for young men and whether they vary by duration of coresidence.

Background Young adult coresidence with parents is becoming more common, particularly since the Great Recession and the recent pandemic. Although many studies have investigated the factors that predict coresidence, few examine the consequences. Some prior research suggests that coresidence may directly reduce career opportunities and indirectly shape employment through its effects on mental health and family formation. Yet, the consequences may be milder if coresidence is short-term.

Method Using data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997, the authors examine the associations between parental coresidence after the age of 24 and employment status (n = 3915) and occupational standing (n = 3613) for young men in their early 30s in the United States. They explore how this association varies by the duration of coresidence, testing several model specifications and controlling for factors that select young men into parental coresidence.

Results Short-term coresidence of about 1 year is marginally associated with an improved likelihood of full-time employment, but longer-term parental coresidence of 4 to 6 years is negatively associated with occupational standing.