What: Live, virtual press briefing with Mercy Medical Center surgeon Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, to discuss the advanced new surgical technique using mixed reality to assist in the operating room.

Who: Gregory Gasbarro, MD
Shoulder Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center at Mercy and the Medical Director of the Shoulder Joint Journey program

When: July 2, 2024, 11:00 AM ET

Newswise Live Zoom Room

