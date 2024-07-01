Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (July 1, 2024) —The Wistar Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Jozef Madzo, Ph.D., to the faculty as an assistant professor and director of Bioinformatics. Dr. Madzo will lead and oversee Wistar’s bioinformatics projects & initiatives across a variety of advanced biomedical research programs.

As an experienced bioinformatician and established researcher, Dr. Madzo brings decades of experience in large-scale biomedical data analysis for research applications, including analysis of whole-genome, transcriptional, and epigenetic datasets. At Wistar, Dr. Madzo will oversee the bioinformatics pipeline that has become increasingly relevant to foundational biomedical research.

“The Wistar Institute is pleased to welcome Dr. Madzo to our faculty as Wistar’s Director of Bioinformatics,” said Dario Altieri, M.D., Wistar president and CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “More and more, foundational biomedical research requires robust bioinformatics support, and we at Wistar are excited to have the expertise and leadership of Dr. Madzo to advance our bioinformatics endeavors.”

The newly established Madzo Lab at Wistar will continue Dr. Madzo’s work in the epigenetics of cancer, which is the study of how genes’ expression can impact cancer’s characteristics. Specifically, Dr. Madzo studies how patterns in an epigenetic factor called DNA methylation — which refers to when methyl molecules are chemically incorporated DNA’s constituent molecules — affect cancer development & progression.



“I’ve always admired the exciting work at The Wistar Institute, so it’s a special opportunity and honor to join such stellar researchers,” said Dr. Madzo. “I look forward to joining my colleagues in their daily fight against cancer and disease by providing them with collaborative bioinformatics support.”



