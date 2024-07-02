Newswise — DENVER, July 2, 2024 - The 74th Annual Meeting of the American Crystallographic Association will take place July 7-12 at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. From developing new drugs, to engineering novel materials for electronics, to guiding unprecedented vaccines and biological insights, ACA2024 will highlight the golden future for structural science and bring together a diverse community of experts from around the world to share scientific discoveries and advancements that impact economies, health care, and everyday understanding of the natural world.

ACA is thrilled to have Professor Catherine Drennan from MIT as the highly acclaimed keynote speaker of ACA2024. Drennan is eminent for her outstanding contributions to structural biology, which include how metals serve as cofactors in biochemical reactions — including those that can be harnessed to reduce carbon levels driving climate change and remediate environmental pollution. She will be sharing her vision for using structural science to illuminate the machinery of life in action for diverse audiences.

Additionally, exhibit hall showcases of the latest technologies and products from ACA’s industry partners will offer a unique opportunity to see firsthand the tools that are shaping the future of the structural sciences such as crystallography and cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM).

All attendees are welcome to join in on a diverse array of workshops at ACA2024. These interactive workshops have been curated to cater for both novice and seasoned structural science, offering all participants hands-on opportunities and insightful conversations led by experts.

ABOUT AMERICAN CRYSTALLOGRAPHIC ASSOCIATION

The American Crystallographic Association, Inc. is a nonprofit, scientific organization of more than 1,000 members in more than 35 countries. The ACA was founded in 1949 through a merger of the American Society for X-Ray and Electron Diffraction (ASXRED) and the Crystallographic Society of America (CSA). The objective of the ACA is to promote interactions among scientists who study the structure of matter at or near atomic resolution. These interactions will advance experimental and computational aspects of crystallography and diffraction. Understanding the nature of the forces that both control and result from the molecular and atomic arrangements in matter will help shed light on chemical interactions in nature and drive solutions to challenging problems across scientific fields.

