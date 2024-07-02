Newswise — The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) has announced that next year’s meeting is scheduled to be held May 31 – June 3, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. NUTRITION is the premier meeting for the nutrition community, exploring developments in clinical and translational nutrition, food science and systems, diet and disease, basic science, global health and more. In its seventh year, the event has continued to evolve and grow with innovative scientific sessions and networking opportunities for scientists, clinicians and healthcare professionals interested in nutrition.

“NUTRITION 2024 in Chicago has really set the bar to an all-time high with a superb nutrition science program, numerous networking events and so many innovative opportunities to learn, partner and grow together as we work to improve health around the world through evidence-based nutrition,” said Kevin Schalinske, PhD, 2023-2024 President of ASN. “I'm really excited to see how we can build on the momentum we have created in Chicago and make our annual meeting even better in beautiful Orlando in 2025."

NUTRITION 2025 will continue to offer the latest research with presentations from the world’s top experts in the field. The program will feature scientific symposia and educational sessions; original research studies presented in oral and poster sessions and flash talks; award lectures delivered by distinguished leaders; professional and career development opportunities; and small group sessions with ASN’s vibrant scientific communities.

“NUTRITION 2024 set the agenda for the future of nutrition. We are excited to be continuing these discussions at NUTRITION 2025, be they on the application of AI to data from nutrition questionnaires, incorporation of nutrition in health professional training or global trends in malnutrition,” said Sarah Booth, PhD, 2024-2025 President of ASN. “There will be also be many opportunities in Orlando to celebrate the accomplishments of our trainees and colleagues and to continue to strengthen our vibrant and diverse community.”

“Orlando is a captivating destination with its vibrant attractions and convenient access for domestic and international travelers,” said John Courtney, PhD, ASN’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to bringing our global audience to this beautiful city.”

Original research in the form of abstracts can be submitted for presentation at NUTRITION 2025 beginning this Fall. The ASN Foundation will present scientific achievement awards to investigators at all career stages and recognize the ASN Class of 2025 Fellows, the highest honor bestowed by ASN.

Visit nutrition.org to stay up to date on the latest information about NUTRITION 2025

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, the American Society of Nutrition has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals. http://www.nutrition.org

