Newswise — The FDA approved a new Alzheimer’s disease treatment today called donanemab (brand name Kisunla), after it was reviewed and recommended by an advisory panel earlier this year.

Sanjeev Vaishnavi, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of neurology at Penn Medicine, is the Principal Investigator of the TRAILBLAZER trial of the drug at Penn Medicine, and has extensive expertise working with patients who have Alzheimer’s disease in the Penn Memory Center, and is available to discuss donamemab, how the drug works, and what this approval means for patients and families.

As one of the first sites to establish the infrastructure to administer lecanemab (Lequembi), an AD drug approved last summer, Penn is particularly well-position to be able to advise patients on the new therapy, and deliver it to those it would benefit.

ABOUT DONANEMAB