Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 2, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce the 2024 Fellowship Match Program results. The AANEM Fellowship Match Portal allows neurology and PM&R residents to apply for fellowships in NM medicine and/or clinical neurophysiology (CNP) (EMG-focused). AANEM’s standardized application process and later timeline give residents more time to explore different areas of medicine and to make informed decisions about their futures and provide applicants the opportunity to consider a career in NM medicine.

The 2024 Fellowship Match Portal offered 118 positions with 69 participating programs and 92.7% of applicants matched with their top choice. “The Fellowship Match Portal’s standardized application process provides applicants with the opportunity to really explore potential fellowship programs, and it helps promote a more equal playing field. It’s well-organized and simple to use. My experience was highly positive and very smooth, for which I am grateful,” said Nadia Khalil, MD, previous match participant.

The match is required for all NM programs in the United States. Programs considering internal candidates are expected to honor the system and participate in the match. The AANEM Fellowship Match Portal opens again on Jan. 1, 2025. With questions or concerns regarding the 2025 AANEM Fellowship Match Portal process, please visit the AANEM website or contact AANEM directly at [email protected].

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal (MSK), and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit www.aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

