Newswise — The annual Taobook International Literary Festival held in Taormina, Sicily has announced their 2024 Taobuk Awards, naming Professor Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD, President and Founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), this year’s recipient of the Da Vinci Award. Selection of Giordano recognizes his many contributions to the advancement of medical and scientific causes in Italy and around the world, in particular his efforts to regulate cancer-causing pollutants and environmental health hazards.

“Professor Antonio Giordano, a renowned cancer researcher, was recognized for his work on environmental health and its link to cancer,” festival organizers say.

“The impact of DNA damage due to contamination of our environment is a threat to us all,” Giordano says. “I believe it is essential to address the relationship between human health and environmental toxins.

“Professor Giordano's work on the One Health approach highlights the power of interdisciplinary collaboration in tackling global health issues.” festival organizers add, in reference to the newly formed initiative of the Italian Ministry of Health. “This sentiment embodies the essence of the award – a celebration of knowledge, creativity, and the interconnectedness of all living things.”

“I am driven by a passion for research and a commitment to making a positive societal impact,” Giordano continues. “Through the One Health approach, we can demonstrate the crucial need to monitor environmental harm to safeguard human health.”

The Taobuk Da Vinci Award was established in 2014 to foster dialogue between scholars, artists, journalists, and thought leaders. Beyond celebrating individual achievements, the festival aims to inspire future generations to pursue their passions and contribute meaningfully to society.

Other awardees included Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art; Shashank Joshi, an authority on defense and security analysis; David Scharia, a leader in global counterterrorism efforts; and Roger Hearing, a distinguished journalist.

The festival also celebrated Maria Rosaria Taddeo, a scholar in digital ethics; Derrick de Kerckhove, a sociologist who studies media theory; Etgar Keret, a renowned author; Jon Fosse, a Nobel Prize-winning writer; and filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, Academy Award and Golden Golden Globe winner.

“I would also like to congratulate my fellow awardees,” Giordano says. “I am honored to be among these distinguished individuals and I commend them for their contribution to the rich culture of creativity and service that Taobuk celebrates.”

